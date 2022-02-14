Greene North Butler slips past Rockford 47-41

Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Greene North Butler passed in a 47-41 victory at Rockford's expense at Rockford High on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Greene North Butler jumped in front of Rockford 10-9 to begin the second quarter.

Greene North Butler opened a slim 20-17 gap over Rockford at halftime.

Greene North Butler moved in front of Rockford 32-27 going into the fourth quarter.

