Greene North Butler rides to cruise-control win over Garwin GMG 79-46

Greene North Butler painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Garwin GMG's defense for a 79-46 win at Gmg, Garwin on January 12 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 5, Garwin GMG faced off against Dunkerton and Greene North Butler took on Sheffield West Fork on January 3 at Greene North Butler High School. For results, click here.
