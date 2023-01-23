 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greene North Butler overpowers Northwood-Kensett in thorough fashion 56-35

  • 0

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Greene North Butler did exactly that with a 56-35 win against Northwood-Kensett in Iowa boys basketball action on January 23.

The last time Greene North Butler and Northwood-Kensett played in a 67-34 game on January 11, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 17, Greene North Butler faced off against Manly Central Springs and Northwood-Kensett took on Sheffield West Fork on January 17 at Northwood-Kensett High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News