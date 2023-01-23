Greene North Butler overpowers Northwood-Kensett in thorough fashion 56-35

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Greene North Butler did exactly that with a 56-35 win against Northwood-Kensett in Iowa boys basketball action on January 23.
The last time Greene North Butler and Northwood-Kensett played in a 67-34 game on January 11, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 17, Greene North Butler faced off against Manly Central Springs and Northwood-Kensett took on Sheffield West Fork on January 17 at Northwood-Kensett High School. Click here for a recap.
