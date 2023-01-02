Greene North Butler handles stress test to best Clarksville 43-35

Greene North Butler could finally catch its breath after a close call against Clarksville in a 43-35 victory on January 2 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Greene North Butler and Clarksville played in a 76-48 game on January 3, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.