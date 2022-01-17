Greene North Butler designs winning blueprint on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 42-27

Greene North Butler put together a victorious gameplan to stop Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 42-27 on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 11, Greene North Butler faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Mason City Newman Catholic on January 7 at Saint Ansgar High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Greene North Butler darted in front of Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 12-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Bearcats kept a 23-17 half margin at the Saints' expense.
The Bearcats' edge showed as they carried a 32-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
