Greene North Butler designs winning blueprint on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 42-27

Greene North Butler put together a victorious gameplan to stop Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 42-27 on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Greene North Butler darted in front of Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 12-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Bearcats kept a 23-17 half margin at the Saints' expense.

The Bearcats' edge showed as they carried a 32-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

