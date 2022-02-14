Goose Lake Northeast triumphs in strong showing over Letts Louisa-Muscatine 62-27

Goose Lake Northeast rolled past Letts Louisa-Muscatine for a comfortable 62-27 victory in Iowa boys basketball on February 14.
In recent action on February 1, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Monticello and Letts Louisa-Muscatine took on Wapello on February 8 at Wapello High School. Click here for a recap
