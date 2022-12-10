Goose Lake Northeast thumps Calamus-Wheatland in punishing decision 68-39

Goose Lake Northeast showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Calamus-Wheatland 68-39 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 10.
