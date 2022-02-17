Goose Lake Northeast slips past Wilton 62-57

Goose Lake Northeast upended Wilton for a narrow 62-57 victory at Goose Lake Northeast High on February 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The Rebels' shooting moved to a 22-18 lead over the Beavers at halftime.
The Beavers moved ahead of the Rebels 36-30 to start the fourth quarter.
The Rebels got the better of the final-quarter scoring 32-21 to finish the game in style.
