Go-Hawks let late lead slip away, lose substate semi heartbreaker to Lions

Cole Marsh did everything he could. And then some.

The sophomore poured in a career-high 34 points and was the primary source of offense for Waverly-Shell Rock's boys basketball team on Thursday night.

"We played our butts off, we fought," Marsh said.

He needed a second scoring option. The Go-Hawks never got it.

No one else that stepped on the court for WSR scored more than five points and second leading scorer Keaton Farmer was held scoreless as it fell to Clear Lake 50-46 in a Class 3A substate semifinal on the road.

"We played our tails off, we executed really well up until the end," Go-Hawks head coach Nate Steege said. "We had our opportunities. That's the way it goes. It was not lack of effort, it was not lack of heart. I'm just dang proud of our guys."

Waverly-Shell Rock held an eight-point lead in the third quarter. The Lions came back on back-to-back 3-pointers by guard Carson Toebe to make it a two-point contest with a quarter to go.

The Go-Hawks pushed the lead to seven with over six minutes left in regulation. Clear Lake proceeded to outscore them 16-5 down the stretch.

Whenever a break needed to go in WSR's favor, it didn't.

"We had done a pretty good job with their press all night," Stegge said. "We got sped up. We weren't as patient as we needed to be on the offensive end."

There were costly turnovers late in the fourth that ended some momentum. The Go-Hawks, down two with 14 seconds left, had a look from 3-point land that was just short.

Clear Lake's Joe Faber made the final two free throws to send its bench into euphoria.

"We let it slip away from us," Marsh said.

In game with Marsh and Toebe, two of the best pure scorers on the court, they stood out.

For the last handful of minutes in the fourth, they dueled it out.

Toebe's 3-pointer gave Clear Lake a 42-41 lead only for Marsh to answer with a coast-to-coast layup. Toebe drilled another trifecta from downtown then Marsh put back his own miss and was fouled to make it a 46-45 ball game.

"We had a lot of momentum and I thought we could have carried it out," Marsh said.

Yet it was the Lions all-state player that had the last laugh.

"Thought the way we slowed the game down in the second half, every time on offense, we really executed," Toebe said.

"Honestly, the plays Toebe made down the stretch, I'm not sure we could've prevented those anyways," Steege added. "Those were some pretty incredible plays by a really good player."

Marsh went nuclear from the field in the first half. Of his 22 points in the opening 16 minutes, 18 of them were from downtown. A couple of his were deep 3s a couple steps from beyond the arc.

He was in a groove that never seemed to end.

"I came into the game knowing we really needed this one," Marsh said. "I thought they were sagging off of me, so I was just going to shoot and see how it felt."

"To see him step up and do that in the biggest game he's played, I'm really proud of him," Steege added. "That's a good tail of what maybe is to come for him in the future."

The Lions switched to a face-guard in the third quarter. They put Jagger Schmitt on Marsh and made him work for every opening.

Marsh didn't make a 3-pointer the entire second half.

"We had a game plan," he said. "Space the floor, see what I could get off of back cuts."

Waverly-Shell Rock brings back Marsh and four others that started at least four games this season. It will also have Asa Newsom back next winter after he fully recovers from an injury suffered in football season.

"If nothing else, this a really good thing for our younger kids to go through," Steege said.

