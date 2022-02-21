Go-Hawks beat Webster City, advance to class 3A region 2 second round

The Waverly-Shell Rock boys basketball team started postseason play with a 49-34 win over Webster City, Monday night.

The Go-Hawks ability to hit shots beyond the 3-point line in the first half tipped the scales in their favor. Head coach Nate Steege said his squad executed its offense at a high level in the contest.

“We executed,” Steege said. “When you execute things well, you are patient offensively and you take wide open shots, they are a lot more likely to go in…I was really proud of our execution.”

In the first quarter, the Go-Hawks offense came alive early. Sophomore Cole Marsh hit two threes while senior Cole Hotz drilled another as the Go-Hawks jumped out to a 14-6 lead with 3:34 remaining in the first quarter.

With just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter, Marsh picked up his second foul which prevented him from continuing his scoring explosion.

Leading 20-12 at the start of the second quarter, Steege reinserted Marsh into the Go-Hawks lineup. The sophomore was unable to score a basket before picking up his third foul with six minutes remaining in the half.

With Marsh on the sideline, seniors Keaton Farmer and Hotz stepped up and continued the Go-Hawks hot shooting night. Hotz hit all three of his attempts in the quarter with two coming from deep while Farmer added five points on 2-for-2 shooting.

At the half, Waverly-Shell Rock held a 16-point advantage after hitting 14-of-18 field goals with 8-of-11 coming from three point range.

The Lynx saw an opportunity to claw their way back into the game slip through their fingers as the Go-Hawks cooled off in the third quarter. Cole Marsh scored all six points for Waverly-Shell Rock while Webster City managed seven points in the quarter.

With a 42-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Go-Hawks continued to struggle offensively, but slowed the game down and burned clock. Both teams scored seven points in the quarter as the Go-Hawks got the win on their home court, 49-34.

Cole Marsh led the Go-Hawks with 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting (2-for-5 from deep). Hotz added 11 points in the contest.

After finishing the first half with eight three-pointers, the Go-Hawks failed to hit a triple for the remainder of the game.

With the win, the Go-Hawks advance to a second round bout with the Clear Lake Lions on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. In one earlier matchup in Waverly, the Lions beat the Go-Hawks 73-40.

“Obviously, we did not play very good basketball the last time we played them,” Steege said. “They are a good team. They have a very special player at point guard…We know that we are going to get one of their best games. We just hope we will give them one of ours.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0