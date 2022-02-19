Go-Hawks beat Decorah, advance to class 4A region 6 final

The Waverly Shell Rock girls basketball team defended it's home court and beat the Decorah Vikings, 51-43, in the Class 4A Region 6 semifinals Saturday night.

With the win, the Go-Hawks advance to the regional championship against North Polk with a state tournament berth on the line.

Although the Go-Hawks entered Saturday’s matchup the higher ranked team, victory was not a given. The last game Waverly-Shell Rock had played in was a 44-34 loss to the same Decorah Vikings who challenged the Go-Hawks, Saturday.

Go-Hawks head coach Greg Bodensteiner said the loss to Decorah ten days ago was demoralizing for his squad. However, he said the team showed strong focus in practice leading up to its semifinal matchup.

The Go-Hawks started the game determined to grab a different result than the earlier loss. Waverly-Shell Rock started the game on a 9-2 run and led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Senior guard Trinidee Moore led the Go-Hawks through the first eight minutes of action.

In the second quarter, the Go-Hawks struggled offensively as Decorah stormed back with a 10-3 run. The Vikings’ run narrowed the gap to a slim 23-19 Waverly-Shell Rock lead at the half.

Waverly-Shell Rock exited the locker room with a new confidence and owned the third quarter of action. The Go-Hawks responded to the Vikings’ second quarter run with a 10-2 run to start the third quarter.

Sophomore Katelyn Eggena dominated in the post as the forward scored 12 of the Go-Hawks’ 17 points in the third quarter. Eggena shot 6-for-7 from the field and grabbed four rebounds as the Go-Hawks went ahead by 14 points heading into the last eight minutes of play.

The Vikings did not give up, however. Decorah employed a full court press and managed to cut the Waverly-Shell Rock lead to just six points with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

That was as close as the Vikings could get as two Eggena free throws sealed the eight-point win and a spot in the regional championship.

“It is important that they stay engaged,” Bodensteiner said. “I thought our kids did a good job of that tonight.”

Eggena led all scorers with 21 points on 10-for-17 shooting. The sophomore also added eight rebounds in the contest.

Annika Behrends also scored in double figures as the senior guard totaled 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the field.

The Go-Hawks will travel to North Polk to take on the Comets in the regional championship on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

“I know that they have two guards who are good scorers,” Bodensteiner said. “I just like the fact that our kids earned the chance to play again.”

