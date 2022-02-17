Gladbrook-Reinbeck's determined rally upends Belle Plaine 83-28

Belle Plaine's fast start served as a wake-up call for Gladbrook-Reinbeck, which rallied for an 83-28 victory on Thursday in Iowa boys basketball on February 17.
Belle Plaine authored a promising start, taking advantage of Gladbrook-Reinbeck 16-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Through the early stages of the affair, Belle Plaine controlled the pace, taking a 28-10 lead into half.
In recent action on February 8, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Dike-New Hartford and Belle Plaine took on Conrad BCLUW on February 7 at Belle Plaine High School. For more, click here.
