Gladbrook-Reinbeck takes victory lap past Eldora South Hardin 97-58

Gladbrook-Reinbeck played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Eldora South Hardin during a 97-58 beating in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck moved in front of Eldora South Hardin 27-14 to begin the second quarter.
The Rebels registered a 46-26 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck thundered to a 72-39 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rebels, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 25-19 fourth quarter, too.
Last season, Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Eldora South Hardin faced off on January 17, 2022 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Eldora South Hardin faced off against Denver and Gladbrook-Reinbeck took on Sumner-Fred on January 9 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. For more, click here.
