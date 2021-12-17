Gladbrook-Reinbeck tacks win on Conrad BCLUW 77-33

Conrad BCLUW had no answers as Gladbrook-Reinbeck roared to a 77-33 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 17.

The Rebels opened with a 25-4 advantage over the Comets through the first quarter.

The Rebels' shooting took charge to a 49-8 lead over the Comets at the half.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck's dominance showed as it carried a 71-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

