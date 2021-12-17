Gladbrook-Reinbeck tacks win on Conrad BCLUW 77-33

Conrad BCLUW had no answers as Gladbrook-Reinbeck roared to a 77-33 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 17.
The Rebels opened with a 25-4 advantage over the Comets through the first quarter.
The Rebels' shooting took charge to a 49-8 lead over the Comets at the half.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck's dominance showed as it carried a 71-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 11, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Lynnville-Sully and Conrad BCLUW took on Traer North Tama on December 11 at Conrad BCLUW High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.