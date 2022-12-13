Gladbrook-Reinbeck squeezes past Jesup 64-55

Gladbrook-Reinbeck poked just enough holes in Jesup's defense to garner a taut, 64-55 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 13.
Last season, Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Jesup squared off with December 14, 2021 at Jesup High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 6, Gladbrook-Reinbeck squared off with Eldora South Hardin in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.