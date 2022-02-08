Gladbrook-Reinbeck slips past Dike-New Hartford 67-63

Mighty close, mighty fine, Gladbrook-Reinbeck wore a victory shine after clipping Dike-New Hartford 67-63 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 8.
In recent action on January 24, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Story City Roland-Story and Gladbrook-Reinbeck took on Collins-Maxwell on February 3 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Conditioning showed as Gladbrook-Reinbeck outscored Dike-New Hartford 67-63 in the final period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.