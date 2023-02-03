Too much too quick, Gladbrook-Reinbeck opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Grundy Center 81-50 on February 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Last season, Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Grundy Center squared off with February 4, 2022 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, Grundy Center faced off against Ackley AGWSR . For results, click here. Gladbrook-Reinbeck took on Janesville on January 26 at Janesville High School. Click here for a recap.

