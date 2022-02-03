Gladbrook-Reinbeck routs Collins-Maxwell 73-33

Gladbrook-Reinbeck rolled past Collins-Maxwell for a comfortable 73-33 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 3.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck's shooting roared to a 46-9 lead over Collins-Maxwell at the intermission.
The Rebels' might showed as they carried a 59-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on January 28 , Gladbrook-Reinbeck squared up on Conrad BCLUW in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
