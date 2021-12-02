Gladbrook-Reinbeck rides the rough off Fairbank Wapsie Valley 58-44

Gladbrook-Reinbeck collected a 58-44 victory over Fairbank Wapsie Valley during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The Rebels fought to a 31-25 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.
The Rebels darted over the Warriors 50-38 heading to the fourth quarter.
