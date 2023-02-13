Gladbrook-Reinbeck's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 85-31 win over Brooklyn B-G-M in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck drew first blood by forging a 17-9 margin over Brooklyn B-G-M after the first quarter.

The Rebels registered a 42-22 advantage at halftime over the Bears.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck struck to a 67-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rebels put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Bears 18-0 in the last stanza.

