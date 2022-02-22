Gladbrook-Reinbeck posts win at Alburnett's expense 52-42

Playing with a winning hand, Gladbrook-Reinbeck trumped Alburnett 52-42 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 17, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Belle Plaine and Alburnett took on Hudson on February 17 at Hudson High School. Click here for a recap
Gladbrook-Reinbeck's offense jumped to a 26-19 lead over Alburnett at the half.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck's leverage showed as it carried a 40-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
