Gladbrook-Reinbeck paints near-perfect picture in win over Le Grand East Marshall 74-39

Gladbrook-Reinbeck rolled past Le Grand East Marshall for a comfortable 74-39 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Gladbrook-Reinbeck a 22-10 lead over Le Grand East Marshall.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck opened a whopping 43-14 gap over Le Grand East Marshall at the intermission.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck stomped on over Le Grand East Marshall 60-32 heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 27, Le Grand East Marshall faced off against Hudson and Gladbrook-Reinbeck took on Aplington-Parkersburg on January 25 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School. Click here for a recap
