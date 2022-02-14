Gladbrook-Reinbeck overcomes Victor H-L-V's lead, then earns win 85-41

Gladbrook-Reinbeck fought back from a slow start and rolled to an 85-41 win over Victor H-L-V during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 8, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Dike-New Hartford and Victor H-L-V took on Thornburg Tri-County on February 7 at Thornburg Tri-County High School. Click here for a recap
The start wasn't the problem for the Warriors, who began with a 31-18 edge over the Rebels through the end of the first quarter.
The Warriors constructed a bold start that built a 40-26 gap on the Rebels heading into the locker room.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.