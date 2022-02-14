 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gladbrook-Reinbeck overcomes Victor H-L-V's lead, then earns win 85-41

  • 0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck fought back from a slow start and rolled to an 85-41 win over Victor H-L-V during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 8, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Dike-New Hartford and Victor H-L-V took on Thornburg Tri-County on February 7 at Thornburg Tri-County High School. Click here for a recap

The start wasn't the problem for the Warriors, who began with a 31-18 edge over the Rebels through the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors constructed a bold start that built a 40-26 gap on the Rebels heading into the locker room.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

James Harden is traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News