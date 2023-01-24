 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gladbrook-Reinbeck nips Aplington-Parkersburg in taut scare 83-80

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Gladbrook-Reinbeck nabbed it to nudge past Aplington-Parkersburg 83-80 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Aplington-Parkersburg and Gladbrook-Reinbeck played in a 73-54 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Eldora South Hardin and Aplington-Parkersburg took on La Porte City Union on January 19 at La Porte City Union High School. For more, click here.

