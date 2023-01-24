Gladbrook-Reinbeck nips Aplington-Parkersburg in taut scare 83-80

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Gladbrook-Reinbeck nabbed it to nudge past Aplington-Parkersburg 83-80 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
