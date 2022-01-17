Gladbrook-Reinbeck edges Eldora South Hardin in snug affair 61-60

Gladbrook-Reinbeck posted a tight 61-60 win over Eldora South Hardin in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 11 , Gladbrook-Reinbeck squared up on Waterloo Columbus in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
The Rebels' offense moved to a 37-25 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck's leverage showed as it carried a 46-45 lead into the fourth quarter.
The game was decided by the fourth quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 15-15.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.