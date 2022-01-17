 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gladbrook-Reinbeck edges Eldora South Hardin in snug affair 61-60

Gladbrook-Reinbeck posted a tight 61-60 win over Eldora South Hardin in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Recently on January 11 , Gladbrook-Reinbeck squared up on Waterloo Columbus in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The Rebels' offense moved to a 37-25 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck's leverage showed as it carried a 46-45 lead into the fourth quarter.

The game was decided by the fourth quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 15-15.

