Gladbrook-Reinbeck drums Waterloo Columbus in sound fashion 82-52

Gladbrook-Reinbeck swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Waterloo Columbus 82-52 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High on January 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 4, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Hudson and Waterloo Columbus took on Cresco Crestwood on January 4 at Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Rebels made the first move by forging a 12-3 margin over the Sailors after the first quarter.
The Rebels' dominance showed as they carried a 68-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.