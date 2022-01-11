 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gladbrook-Reinbeck drums Waterloo Columbus in sound fashion 82-52

Gladbrook-Reinbeck swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Waterloo Columbus 82-52 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High on January 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 4, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Hudson and Waterloo Columbus took on Cresco Crestwood on January 4 at Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Rebels made the first move by forging a 12-3 margin over the Sailors after the first quarter.

The Rebels' dominance showed as they carried a 68-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

