Gladbrook-Reinbeck drums Sumner-Fred with resounding beat 68-44

Gladbrook-Reinbeck didn't tinker with Sumner-Fred, scoring a 68-44 result in the win column in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 9.
Last season, Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Sumner-Fred squared off with January 10, 2022 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 3, Gladbrook-Reinbeck squared off with Hudson in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.