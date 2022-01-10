Gladbrook-Reinbeck doesn't mess around with Sumner-Fred 73-49

Gladbrook-Reinbeck fought out of the gates to overcome a first quarter deficit for a 73-49 win over Sumner-Fred in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 10.

Sumner-Fred showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 25-9 advantage over Gladbrook-Reinbeck as the first quarter ended.

Sumner-Fred got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 48-16 margin over Gladbrook-Reinbeck at halftime.

The Cougars enjoyed a 49-23 lead over the Rebels to start the fourth quarter.

