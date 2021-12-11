 Skip to main content
Gladbrook-Reinbeck designs winning blueprint on Lynnville-Sully 65-48

Playing with a winning hand, Gladbrook-Reinbeck trumped Lynnville-Sully 65-48 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck darted in front of Lynnville-Sully 14-12 to begin the second quarter.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck kept a 26-24 half margin at Lynnville-Sully's expense.

The Rebels' rule showed as they carried a 50-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 2 , Gladbrook-Reinbeck squared up on Fairbank Wapsie Valley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

