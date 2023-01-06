 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gladbrook-Reinbeck darts by Le Grand East Marshall in easy victory 76-49

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Gladbrook-Reinbeck broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 76-49 explosion on Le Grand East Marshall in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 6.

The last time Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Le Grand East Marshall played in a 74-39 game on February 1, 2022. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News