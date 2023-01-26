Gladbrook-Reinbeck darts by Janesville in easy victory 92-31

Gladbrook-Reinbeck gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Janesville 92-31 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 26.
In recent action on January 17, Janesville faced off against Riceville and Gladbrook-Reinbeck took on Ackley AGWSR on January 20 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.