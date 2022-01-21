Gladbrook-Reinbeck darts by Ackley AGWSR in easy victory 73-23

Impressive was a ready adjective for Gladbrook-Reinbeck's 73-23 throttling of Ackley AGWSR at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High on January 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Rebels made the first move by forging a 19-16 margin over the Cougars after the first quarter.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck's shooting jumped on top to a 41-19 lead over Ackley AGWSR at the half.

The Rebels' determination showed as they carried a 65-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

