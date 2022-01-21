Gladbrook-Reinbeck darts by Ackley AGWSR in easy victory 73-23

Impressive was a ready adjective for Gladbrook-Reinbeck's 73-23 throttling of Ackley AGWSR at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High on January 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Grundy Center and Ackley AGWSR took on Janesville on January 6 at Janesville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Rebels made the first move by forging a 19-16 margin over the Cougars after the first quarter.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck's shooting jumped on top to a 41-19 lead over Ackley AGWSR at the half.
The Rebels' determination showed as they carried a 65-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.