Gillespie, Behrens combine for 56 to lead Dunkerton past GMG

The Dunkerton Raiders started fast and never slowed down Monday night en route to a 90-58 win over GMG.

Dunkerton (7-1) was led by the tandem of Preston Gillespie and Caden Behrens. That pair combined to score 28 points each while point guard Casey Gardner nearly had a triple double at 14 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds.

"We have a very high powered offense that just has so many different weapons," said head coach Todd Kuntz. "The best part about our team is that we're incredibly unselfish. Obviously Casey Gardner, our point guard, drives everything and creates for everybody, but we've got weapons and run the floor well. Most importantly, though, we are unselfish. The guys are all happy for anyone who gets thirty no matter who it is. Just to be able to have that type of mentality in today's era is something that I really give the kids credit for."

Th result was never in question as the Raiders immediately jumped out to a 9-0 lead that grew to 19-4 before GMG used a 6-2 run to cut it to 21-10. Dunkerton closed the first quarter on an 8-2 run to make it a 29-13 contest entering the second period.

Dunkerton continued to pull further and further away as they tripled GMG's offensive output in the second quarter. The Raiders' halftime lead was 59-23, triggering a running clock in the second half as they were able to go deep into their bench for the bulk of the third and fourth quarters.

The Raiders have an insanely busy week in front of them as they will play again on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Gillespie believes that if the Raiders stick together, they'll be just fine.

"There's going to be nights like tonight, but we may not score 90 (every night)," he said. "If we all work together and lock in on defense everything will get better."

