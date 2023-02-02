Riding a wave of production, Gilbertville Don Bosco surfed over Traer North Tama 78-60 on February 2 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Traer North Tama and Gilbertville Don Bosco played in a 75-47 game on February 3, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off against Janesville . Click here for a recap. Traer North Tama took on Baxter on January 27 at Baxter High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.