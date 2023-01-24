Gilbertville Don Bosco ends the party for Riceville 56-44

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Gilbertville Don Bosco will take its 56-44 victory over Riceville in Iowa boys basketball action on January 24.
Last season, Riceville and Gilbertville Don Bosco squared off with January 25, 2022 at Gilbertville Don Bosco High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Riceville faced off against Janesville and Gilbertville Don Bosco took on Waterloo Christian on January 17 at Waterloo Christian School. For results, click here.
