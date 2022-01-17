Gilbertville Don Bosco collects victory over Clarksville 66-54

Gilbertville Don Bosco tipped and eventually toppled Clarksville 66-54 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 11, Clarksville faced off against Dunkerton and Gilbertville Don Bosco took on Belle Plaine on January 10 at Gilbertville Don Bosco High School. For a full recap, click here.
