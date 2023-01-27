 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gilbertville Don Bosco claims close encounter of the winning kind over Janesville 47-41

Gilbertville Don Bosco fans held their breath in an uneasy 47-41 victory over Janesville in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 27.

Last season, Janesville and Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off on January 28, 2022 at Janesville High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 21, Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off against Oelwein and Janesville took on Riceville on January 17 at Riceville High School. For more, click here.

