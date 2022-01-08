Garwin GMG severs Riceville's hopes 78-61

Garwin GMG handed Riceville a tough 78-61 loss in Iowa boys basketball on January 8.
In recent action on January 3, Riceville faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Garwin GMG took on Dunkerton on January 3 at Dunkerton High School. For more, click here.
