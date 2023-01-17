Garwin GMG hustles by Traer North Tama 67-50

Garwin GMG tipped and eventually toppled Traer North Tama 67-50 on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 10, Traer North Tama faced off against Tama Meskwaki Settlement and Garwin GMG took on Greene North Butler on January 12 at Garwin GMG High School. Click here for a recap.
