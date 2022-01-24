Garwin GMG delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Conrad BCLUW 64-61

Garwin GMG broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Conrad BCLUW 64-61 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 24.

The Wolverines opened with an 18-14 advantage over the Comets through the first quarter.

