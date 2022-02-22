Garner-Hayfield-Ventura topples Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 43-41

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura posted a tight 43-41 win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 22.
In recent action on February 17, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows faced off against Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Osage on February 17 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For more, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, who began with a 10-8 edge over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura through the end of the first quarter.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows came from behind to grab the advantage 20-18 at halftime over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
The Cardinals broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 29-28 lead over the Cowboys/Cowgirls.
