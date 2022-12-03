Garner-Hayfield-Ventura smashes through Buffalo Center North Iowa 59-36

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Buffalo Center North Iowa 59-36 Saturday at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High on December 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Buffalo Center North Iowa played in a 45-43 game on January 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
