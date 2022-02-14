 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura hammers Belmond-Klemme into submission 67-22

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Belmond-Klemme's defense for a 67-22 win on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the Cardinals a 20-4 lead over the Broncos.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura opened a massive 67-22 gap over Belmond-Klemme at the intermission.

In recent action on February 8, Belmond-Klemme faced off against Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Eagle Grove on February 8 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For a full recap, click here.

