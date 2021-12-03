Garner-Hayfield-Ventura gallops past Forest City 55-38

No quarter was granted as Garner-Hayfield-Ventura blunted Forest City's plans 55-38 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 3.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Forest City settling for an 8-8 first-quarter knot.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's offense jumped to a 24-19 lead over Forest City at halftime.
Forest City took the lead 29-28 to start the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.