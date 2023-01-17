Garner-Hayfield-Ventura denies Britt West Hancock's challenge 62-43

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura called "game" in the waning moments of a 62-43 defeat of Britt West Hancock during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Britt West Hancock faced off on January 18, 2022 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 12, Britt West Hancock faced off against Armstrong North Union and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on January 10 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. For results, click here.
