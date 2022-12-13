Garner-Hayfield-Ventura dances past Algona Bishop Garrigan 42-23

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura called "game" in the waning moments of a 42-23 defeat of Algona Bishop Garrigan on December 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The last time Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Algona Bishop Garrigan played in a 66-43 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Buffalo Center North Iowa and Algona Bishop Garrigan took on Lake Mills on December 6 at Lake Mills High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
