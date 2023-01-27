Forest City survives for narrow win over Britt West Hancock 59-51

Forest City weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 59-51 victory against Britt West Hancock in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 27.
Last season, Forest City and Britt West Hancock squared off with December 17, 2021 at Forest City High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Britt West Hancock faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Forest City took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on January 20 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. For results, click here.
