Forest City secures a win over Eagle Grove 56-39

Riding a wave of production, Forest City surfed over Eagle Grove 56-39 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 26.
Last season, Forest City and Eagle Grove squared off with November 30, 2021 at Forest City High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Eagle Grove faced off against Belmond-Klemme and Forest City took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on January 20 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.