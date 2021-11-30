 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Forest City rides to cruise control win over Eagle Grove 63-39

Forest City didn't tinker around with Eagle Grove. A 63-39 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on November 30.

The Indians opened with a 12-9 advantage over the Eagles through the first quarter.

Eagle Grove climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 27-25 lead at intermission.

The Indians broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-33 lead over the Eagles.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News