Forest City rides to cruise control win over Eagle Grove 63-39

Forest City didn't tinker around with Eagle Grove. A 63-39 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on November 30.

The Indians opened with a 12-9 advantage over the Eagles through the first quarter.

Eagle Grove climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 27-25 lead at intermission.

The Indians broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-33 lead over the Eagles.

