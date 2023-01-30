 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Forest City passes stress test against Buffalo Center North Iowa 79-69

  • 0

Forest City grabbed a 79-69 victory at the expense of Buffalo Center North Iowa in Iowa boys basketball action on January 30.

In recent action on January 24, Forest City faced off against Charles City . For more, click here. Forest City took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on January 20 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News